Annie Kappler felt like she was a long way from home, even though she was only 90 miles away.
Her family frequently sent postcards, especially at holidays. Of special delight were her family’s lavishly printed Easter postcards. The messages on the back were always in German or Serbian — reflecting her ancestral roots.
A registered nurse at the former King’s Daughters Hospital in 1913-1919, Kappler (1886-1956) was born and raised in Serbin, a Wendish community in Lee County. Her parents had migrated to Texas in the 1850s from the region immediately south of Berlin, where Poland, Germany and the former Czechoslovakia merge.
Kappler moved to Temple to attend a nurse training school and to work, but she was comforted by other Wendish families living in west Bell County near the Coryell County line.
The first commercially produced cards were created in 1861 in Philadelphia, were mailed privately and not allowed in regular mail without envelopes. These cards had highly decorative borders but no images.
Mid-19th century European countries allowed postcards featuring landscapes and popular travel destinations to be mailed freely with appropriate postage. By the 1890s, the U.S. followed Europe, thanks to the popularity of the 1893 Columbian Exposition in Chicago.
This opened up postcards as a uniquely 20th-century custom, encouraged by Americans’ penchant for communication and travel.
The U.S. Greeting Card Association says Americans send more greetings cards today than ever before — although Easter cards are in the minority. Industry-wide, the Hallmark Card Co. estimated 40 million Easter cards (not postcards) are exchanged annually, making Easter the fifth largest card-sending holiday in the nation.
The situation was different in the early 1900s. Easter postcards were inexpensive and easy to mail, thus adding to their popularity. Today Kappler’s picture postcards are reminders of a quaint, old fashioned customs.
In 1901, the U.S. Post Office approved mailing postcards with stamps and without accompanying envelopes as long as they included the words “Post Card.” What is called “the Golden Age of Postcards” began in 1907, when the Post Office allowed written messages and addresses on the back for the first time. The opposite sides usually sported handwritten images that filled the entire front.
Annie carefully stored her postcards as keepsakes from home while she worked at the hospital. Each image had special significance. Holiday postcards were inexpensive items rooted in sentiment, kinship, family ties, communication and — yes — even romance. Within a few years, it was considered a breach of etiquette not to send Easter postcards to family and close friends.
Easter postcards, especially those filled with spring images, were especially significant to farm folks like the Kapplers and other Texas immigrant families. Historian Daniel Gifford, author of “American Holiday Postcards, 1905-1915: Imagery and Context” (McFarland Press, 2013), were highly symbolic of agricultural abundance.
“A card with Jesus walking along a freshly tilled tract transforms him from merely the Good Shepherd to a surrogate of the Good Farmer,” said Gifford. Easter images, especially, were shaped by German folk beliefs, such as the Easter hare.
Other images sent by immigrant families also give subtle political messages. “The girl who sits on the fence holding a bright green Easter egg is also sitting at the end of her family’s property. The foreground fence thus signifies ownership of all behind it,” Gifford added.
Thus, the latent message revolves around property ownership, prosperity and good work ethic. Other symbolic images abounded: Rabbits and chickens represented fertility; eggs represented eternal life; and young girls were symbols of luck and hope, Gifford said.
Within a decade of the introduction of Easter cards, the Post Office reported that nearly 40 percent of its seasonal mail happened around Easter.
Purveyors of cards, magazines and stationery, such as downtown Temple druggists, dry goods and bookstores, found a cornucopia of new designs each spring, as evidenced by advertising in the Temple Times and the Temple Daily Telegram.
For example, a 1917 industry magazine, “The Bookseller, Newsdealer and Stationer,” advertised postcards with a “cunning group of bunnies and fancy Easter baskets with eggs…that appeal to children and grown people and that can be retailed a prices which promise big sales and satisfactory profits.”
Local printers and card dealers offered churches bulk rates — usually lots of 25 for 25 cents, which could be sent to parishioners at high holy days or sold as church fund raisers.
Printers would add the church addresses and personal greetings.
Much of Annie Kappler’s collection ranges from her years in Temple and were produced in Germany. Many of the quality cards were produced in Germany, where printing technology was a high art.
As World War I began, the U.S. embargoed German trade; German printers redirected their business to the war efforts. U.S. printers began producing most postcards, but the quality was significantly lower.
Century-old Easter postcards and the other holiday cousins — Christmas, New Year’s and Halloween — are important slices of life that reveal how people lived all for the price of a penny postcard. For Gifford and other social historians, these special postcards provide insights into what people valued in Texas and the United States — all rapidly changing from the Victorian era to the 20th century modernism.
Yet the messages of hope, renewal and abundance remain eternal.