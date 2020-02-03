A man died at about 6 a.m. Monday when he was hit by an 18-wheeler as he walked westbound on Interstate 14.
The man, identified as a white male about 30 years old, walked in the lane of travel before he was struck by the passing 18-wheeler, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The man was pronounced dead at 7:49 a.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
The truck driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.
Those driving westbound were urged to take alternate routes. Westbound traffic was diverted to FM 2410 and FM 439 while the crash investigation continued. The investigation is active, Washko said.
Texas DPS would like to remind pedestrians to obey pedestrian traffic laws.
“According to Texas Law, a pedestrian must walk on the left side of the roadway or shoulder of the roadway facing traffic, if at all possible. A pedestrian could be following the law, but still face a risk of being hit or killed by a motorist,” Washko said.