Arturo Lomeli, the executive director of school leadership for secondary campuses at Belton ISD, is serving as the interim principal at North Belton Middle School.
featured
Leadership change made at Belton ISD middle school
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
- Affidavit: Man created fake profile of ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex
- Temple ISD provides counseling after student shooting death; police withhold victim’s name
- Suspect shot during I-35 police pursuit; Temple, Troy officers on leave while Texas Rangers investigate
- Morgan's Point Resort propositions split; Snyder leads Stryker for council seat
- Some Bell County voting locations experienced delay due to technical issues
- Belton blanks Northeast; Tigers cruise into area round of 5A Division II playoffs
- Democrats, GOP make urgent final pitches
- Troy woman indicted for reckless driving incident
- Cats tripped up: Temple falls to Waxahachie in bi-district playoff, 30-21