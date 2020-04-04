Temple Police are investigating a Friday evening armed robbery in which a gunshot was fired at a home in the 200 block of West Avenue R.
Officers responded to the call at about 5:30 p.m.
The caller told police that the armed robbery stemmed from the sale of a necklace involving a person met online, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
The suspect was a black male who wore a gray sweatshirt and dark pants. The victim pushed the gun away and one shot was fired, Weems said. No injuries were reported.
The suspect drove away in the victim’s 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was found unoccupied in the 500 block of West Avenue V.