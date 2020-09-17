At least eight members of Congress will be at Fort Hood Friday as part of a congressional delegation inspecting the post in the wake of the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen and other Fort Hood soldiers who have died this year.
Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, announced in a news conference Wednesday that a congressional delegation will visit Fort Hood, according to an Associated Press report.
The visit comes on the heels of an announcement earlier this month that Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year.
Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Speier sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy last week requesting documents and information on the deaths. Lynch chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on National Security, and Speier leads the Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Military Personnel.
In an announcement Thursday, Fort Hood officials said they are ready to support the congressional delegation.
“Members from the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee of Oversight and Reform are visiting Fort Hood to meet with Soldiers and leadership teams to receive information on several high-profile events that have happened on the installation over the past several months,” according to a statement from Fort Hood.
“We are fully committed to supporting the congressional delegation and having an open discussion with the congressional members about the recent events at Fort Hood,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, III Corps and Fort Hood’s deputy commander. “Our goal is to provide them detailed information to ensure they have a full understanding of the challenges facing Fort Hood, and what we are doing right now to address the issues.”
Members of the congressional delegation include Speier, Lynch, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Rep. Gilbert Cisneros, D-Calif.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.; Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.