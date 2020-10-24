The St. Francis Episcopal Church Gift Shop, 5001 Hickory Road, celebrated 50 years of service with an open house on Friday and Saturday.
Friday’s turnout went very well and there was already a good crowd Saturday morning, said Heidi Couchman, a gift shop board member.
After being closed this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shop opened for one day a week in August and is now open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, she said. During the month of December, it will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Everyone is wearing a mask,” she said. “We’re trying to observe the guidelines. It’s a nice, small shop and everybody can feel safe.”
The shop always has carried Bibles and prayer books suitable for Episcopalians and various devotional items for Catholics, she said. That was how it started 50 years ago, in a portable building, as noted in an article by Sharon White in the spring 2020 “Tex Appeal.” In 2004, the church decided to build the current building. At times the shop employed managers, but in 2013 the board of directors took over, and it has blossomed into something more like a chic boutique.
In an eye-pleasing way, it is filled with jewelry, baby gifts, hand-woven baskets, glassware and home and garden décor.
Marion Brakebill was among the volunteers minding the store on Saturday.
“I’ve shopped here for years,” she said. “Any time I needed anything unique, I knew I could probably find it here.”
In looking around her home the other day, she said, she saw so many décor items she bought at the gift shop.
Kay Callin said she’s been on the board of directors since January.
“It’s been a great place for the community to come shop,” she said. “We’ve been serving the community with unique gift ideas for 50 years. Several people have said we’re the best-kept secret in town. We’ve been using social media and we’ve had people say they’ve driven by for years without knowing we were here.”
“The board has worked hard to get a diverse selection of merchandise that will appeal to a wider audience,” she said.
Each person on the board has a different skill set, she said. One specializes in display, one is good with finances, and another is great with people, she said.
“It makes us better as a whole than we are individually,” she said.
The gift shop is constantly changing, she said.
“We’re always looking for other merchandise, always looking for something unique,” she said.
Gail Avots, one of the board members, said in an email that the board members shop for merchandise every month. In addition to gifts for baptisms, confirmations, weddings and dedications, the gift shop carries a large collection of holiday wreaths, decorations, nativities and candles, she said.
It also has items from local artisans such as Owl Creek Ceramics and Callin’s Creations. And it carries items from Emporium Packaging and Spice Co.
Avots said all profits go into church and community outreach. These include the church’s Tuesday Solace, which is a respite care for early Alzheimer’s patients, Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Backpack Buddies, and Feed My Sheep.