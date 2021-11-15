A Killeen pastor and Texas State Guard chaplain was appointed to the Texas Poet Laureate, State Musician and State Artists Committee by Gov. Greg Abbott, the governor’s office announced Monday.
Sean Payton was appointed for a term set to expire on Oct. 1, 2023.
The committee selects the state poet laureate, the state musician, the state artist representing 2-dimensional media, and the state artist representing 3-dimensional media from candidates submitted by the Texas Commission on the Arts.
Payton, who serves as chaplain for a Texas State Guard unit, was previously appointed by Abbott to serve on the Governor’s Committee to Support the Military and on the Texas Commission on the Arts, according to a news release.
Payton was trained in classical piano performance and plays percussion with The Gospel Travelers and Light House Ministries.
He previously served on the board of the Arts Committee for the city of Killeen and is a member of the Military Order of Foreign Wars. Payton was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and received a degree in theology from the American Bible Institute and Seminary, the release said.