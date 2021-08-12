A possible drowning call by a 7-year-old in a boat with his 1-year-old sister turned into a happy reunion on the Lake Belton shore Wednesday.
The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department was alerted to a possible multiple drowning incident on Lake Belton at 5 p.m. Wednesday, a news release posted on Facebook said, after the Bell County Communications Center received a call from a 7-year-old boy.
“The caller stated he was alone on a boat with his 1-year-old sister after his mother entered the water to assist his father who had been swimming and was now struggling,” the release said. “The father was without a life jacket while the mother was wearing hers.
“The father yelled to the 7-year-old to call 911 before the child lost contact and sight of both parents.”
Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department joined with patrol and fire units from Fort Hood and units from the Texas game wardens. Morgan’s Point initially deployed two boats with four members of the department to search for a brown and white boat in an unknown location on the lake.
“The child indicated to dispatch while he could not tell where he was,” the release said, noting “he could see helicopters, army trucks and cows on the shore. This provided enough information to start the search for the vessel along the shoreline north of the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, Fort Hood.”
At 5:25 p.m., the release said, the boy reporting seeing a boat with red lights approaching and at 5:26 p.m. a rescue boat made contact with the vessel occupied by the two children. “After a brief search of the immediate area, Marine 61 was unable to locate any additional victims and transported the children to the west boat ramp of BLORA. The children were received by EMTs while Marine 61, now joined by Marine 62, returned to search for the parents,” the release said.
The parents had managed to swim to shore along BLORA and were located by a patron who transported them to the west boat ramp and reunited them with the children, the release said. All four members of the family were evaluated by medical personnel and released onsite. “Marine 61 returned to the vessel, which had been beached during the search, and it was returned to the west boat ramp as well,” the release said.
The release noted the incident ended with the “best possible outcome; however, it does highlight the dangers of not using personal flotation devices. The father indicated he was swimming for a short period of time when the wind caused the boat to drift farther away than he anticipated.”
It also highlights the importance of familiarizing children with 911 and how to use it, the release noted. “Modern cellphones have the ability to make emergency phone calls even if locked by the user,” the release said. “If this child had not been familiar with or able to call 911, this event may have had a much more tragic result.