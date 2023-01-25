Western historian Wayne Ludwig

The Bell County Museum opens its newest traveling exhibit, “The Chisholm Trail: Driving the American West” with a talk by Western historian Wayne Ludwig. Ludwig will speak on “The Chisholm Trail: Evolution of a Legend” 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton. The exhibit will open to the public on Friday.

 Courtesy

Perhaps no two words evoke purely Texas ideals than “Chisholm Trail” — that winding intersecting system of cattle trails that helped establish the state as a powerhouse.