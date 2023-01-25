Perhaps no two words evoke purely Texas ideals than “Chisholm Trail” — that winding intersecting system of cattle trails that helped establish the state as a powerhouse.
“Chisholm Trail” also evokes romantic notions of Texas cattle culture — the men, the myths and the moos.
The Bell County Museum opens its newest traveling exhibit, “The Chisholm Trail: Driving the American West” with a talk by Western historian Wayne Ludwig.
Ludwig will speak on “The Chisholm Trail: Evolution of a Legend” 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton. The exhibit will open to the public on Friday.
The exhibit and lecture are free.
Ludwig is a Fort Worth native, cattle trails historian, and member of Western Writers Of America. His book on the Chisholm Trail was awarded the Elmer Kelton Book of the Year award by the Academy of Western Artists.
The exhibit examines the popular and often mythologized cattle trail from a variety of perspectives.
Following the Civil War, more than six million heads of cattle (some accounts indicate more than 10 million) were herded out of Texas in one of the greatest migrations of animals ever known. The constant wave of cattle drives laid the foundation for the state’s vitally important cattle industry and steered Texans into new-found prosperity in post-Civil War devastation.
From the birth of the cowboy as icon to the revival of the cattle industry, the Chisholm Trail helped shape popular culture by altering how images and stories of the American West and its settlers.
“The exhibit design embodies the spirit of the West in look and feel,” museum director Coleman Hampton said. “The materials and design methods evoke worn wood, torn paper, and oiled metal, imbuing your traveling exhibit space with an Old West feel.”
The Chisholm Trail was one of several cattle trails throughout the county’s midsection, creating a web of routes to important Midwest shipping points. In 1867, a cattle-shipping terminal opened in Abilene, Kan. Within four years, more than 700,000 cattle had been processed through there.
The railroads eventually reduced the need for these massive overland routes; cattle cars were faster, more efficient methods of transportation. The trail reached its heyday in the 1880s, but closed by 1889, when railroads became commonplace.
“We are excited to introduce our visitors to the Chisholm Trail with this captivating exhibit and lecture. The days of great cattle drives are part of the history of our great state and we are honored to present an in-depth look at the Chisholm Trail,” he added.
Although it was short-lived, the exhibit illustrates its impact in music, art, folklore and culture.