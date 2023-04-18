BELTON — Testimony resumed Tuesday in the trial of capital murder suspect Cedric Marks — a former mixed martial arts fighter who was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019.
He has been jailed in Bell County since Feb. 3, 2019, after being charged with their deaths.
On Tuesday, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza played more than a dozen videos from the Vivint Smart Home Security & Alarm System at the Scott residence that showed several individuals — including Jenna Scott’s mother, Michael Swearingin’s mother and grandfather, and Temple Police officers — arrive at the victims’ front door to no answer on Jan. 4, 2019.
Corey Cross, Swearingin’s best friend who helped compile the footage, was called as the third witness in the trial after Marks cross-examined Deborah Harrison, Swearingen’s mother, on Monday and Karen Scott, Jenna’s mother, on Tuesday morning.
Although the Vivint Smart Home Security & Alarm System logged activity inside of the residence on Jan. 3, 2019, Cross highlighted how the motion-activated footage captured outside from 8:30 to 8:43 p.m. was deleted via Swearingin’s Google account.
That safety feature also was later disabled.
“As these (Jan. 4, 2019 videos) have been introduced, and as I said, I’m not gonna go through every single one of them, but as the date and the time develops you and a number of people began to come to the house … and then began to do what could be done to try to find Michael and Jenna,” Garza confirmed with Cross.
Marks — charged with capital murder of multiple people, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and various misdemeanor charges — objected to the evidence shown and cited relevance, as he is defending himself with defense attorneys available as standby counsel.
“I’m not sure where (Garza) is going,” Marks said. “He’s just playing random videos that don’t seem to give any new information here.”
However, 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie overruled the motion.
“I believe they are publishing videos that have already been introduced into evidence,” he said.
Duskie released the jury shortly after 4 p.m. when Cross’ testimony concluded. The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 426th Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.
“(Marks) intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Michael Swearingin by asphyxia by strangulation and did then and there intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Jenna Scott by homicidal violence,” according to an indictment issued by a Bell County grand jury in April 2019. “Both such murders were committed during the same criminal transaction.”
Marks, who spurred a nine-hour-long manhunt by law enforcement agencies in the Conroe area after escaping from custody in 2019, has maintained his innocence.
“I have been sitting in that cell for three years for something that I didn’t do,” he said in court during a pre-trial hearing last August.
The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.