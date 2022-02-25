Rain is expected Saturday as temperatures hover just above freezing in the region.
Following days of freezing weather, temperatures in the Temple area will remain at or just above freezing all day Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach a high of 38 degrees before falling to a low of 32 degrees at night. Along with these cold temperatures, the area is expected to see between one-tenth and a quarter of an inch of rain.
Despite temperatures remaining above freezing, wind chill will make temperatures feel as if they were below freezing.
On Sunday, the area is expected to start warming up with a high of 56 degrees in the afternoon before temperatures fall down to a low of 27 degrees in the evening.
Monday will see the region escape freezing temperatures with a high of 62 degrees and a low of 37 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, with highs ranging from the low 60s to the high 70s.
The expected rains on Saturday are a welcomed addition for Bell County, which is currently seeing drought conditions on its western side.
The U.S. Drought Monitor showed about half of the county with drought conditions Thursday, with another large section seeing abnormally dry conditions. While most of the drought conditions in the county are moderate, a small strip of northwestern Bell County is seeing severe drought.
On Tuesday, the Bell County Commissioners Court heard from Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt who cautioned that a burn ban might be needed if there was not enough rain along with freezing temperatures.
“If we do get some freezing weather, that is just going to cause (the area) to dry out that much faster,” Mahlstedt said during the meeting. “So, if we do have some freezing weather we might need to look at a burn ban.”
Commissioners are expected to evaluate the county’s need for a burn ban during their meeting Monday.
Warming shelter
Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army will both remain open all day Saturday, operating as warming shelters for those in need.
The two organizations regularly open their doors to those in need of a warm space for the night, typically the city’s homeless population. While the organizations typically only open on nights when it is below freezing when factoring in wind chill, they will occasionally stay open during the day as well.
Deni Howard, who operates Temple Impact Church, said the shelters will return to their normal opening time on Sunday due to warming temperatures.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., normally opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
During the day those who need to stay warm can go visit the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116. W. Ave. G.