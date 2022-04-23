BELTON — Members and guests of the Four Winds Intertribal Society gathered Saturday at Yettie Polk Park on Nolan Creek in Belton.
Enjoying the park and the balmy weather, they painted designs on small rocks, created chalk drawings on the sidewalk, shared stories, and listened to flute and guitar music.
“This is just a celebration of spring,” said James Duncan of Belton, FWIS chairman. “We just wanted to do something relaxing that everyone could get into.”
Anna Duncan of Belton, a society member, showed the rock she painted.
“I think it’s wispy, because of the wind,” she said. “I did a swirl.”
They were using watercolor paint on the rocks for easy cleanup, she said.
“We’ve only done it once before,” she said. “The first time, I think, was before COVID, as a trial.”
Leila Valchar of Belton was one of the flute players.
“I play with my heart,” she said. “That’s the way I was taught by Sonny Armintrout. He makes the flutes. He’s not here today.”
He also taught her about Native American culture and Navajo rug weaving, she said.
“He taught me how to use the loom,” she said. “Mine’s about 4 feet tall, about 4 feet wide. I can make rugs and mats.”
He also taught her how to do beading and the peyote stitch, a type of beading seen on Native American clothing.
“I am blessed to have them in my life,” she said of the society. “I’m very passionate about this. I get to share my passion.”
James Duncan said everyone was at the park to help each other build.
“Our future is right here, teaching those children,” he said, indicating a group of youngsters seated at a table painting rocks. “They’re bonding, they’re communicating. The elders over there are helping them.”
The people that come to the event ask questions, he said.
“They ask us … about our tribes, the heritage in the area, in Texas, in Bell County,” he said. “I will tell stories. When I was younger my grandmother would tell me stories.”
As some of the people were at the park earlier, he said, they saw a hawk.
“In our tribe, that’s a sign of good fortune,” he said.
Joy Dilloway of Belton danced around while a couple of people played the flute.
“I am an Oglala Lakota Sioux,” she said. “My mother grew up in Lower Brule in South Dakota.”
One of her relatives has doubted some of the family stories told by her mom, Dilloway said.
“I just found at present that we have found family artifacts at Crazy Horse,” she said. “My aunt donated it in 1992. And now I’m trying to get her to bring it to the Bell County Museum.”
She described one artifact as a club decorated with a piece of horse tail.
“I wish, because of the broken link in my heritage, that I knew more about my own heritage in dancing,” she said. “It takes so much for people like me to go back and connect the dots.”