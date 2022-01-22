Custodial crews in the Salado, Academy and Jarrell independent school districts are spending the weekend deep-cleaning campuses — a task spurred by an increasing rise in COVID-19 infections among students and staff.
On Tuesday, each of the three districts announced it would temporarily close its doors after these latest cases led to staffing shortages and low attendance rates.
“COVID-19 cases across Jarrell ISD are surging,” the district said in an email to families Tuesday. “Our employees are doing an incredible job covering for each other when teachers or staff members are absent (but) despite our best efforts we have to close the schools for the rest of the week.”
Salado ISD was faced with the same decision.
“We are closing as a result of staffing shortages,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in a letter to families Tuesday. “We are at a point in which we are unable to continue operating safely until more of our employees return from quarantine/isolation.”
However, Novotny stressed how a five-day break provides that opportunity.
“Our custodians have certainly done a thorough cleaning at the campuses … but the five-day break itself really provides a lot more protection in terms of cleanliness of the facilities,” he told the Telegram on Friday. “All the research shows that any virus is not going to survive on a surface for five days.”
Salado ISD’s cleaning measures — such as neighboring districts — included the use of an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer. The particles it emits can reach locations that might not be covered by other methods of cleaning.
“They’ve worked out well for us,” Novotny said. “We had just gotten them during the two years of COVID and I actually tried one myself just a few days ago. They’re easy to use and have been effective as well.”
However, the Salado ISD superintendent believes the district’s daily cleaning will be more important moving forward.
“The cleaning that takes place during and between regular school days is actually more important than the cleaning during the five-day break … because there’s a greater likelihood of transmission person-to-person when students and employees are on campus,” Novotny said.
Jarrell ISD, which plans to reopen Monday, also is wary of that risk.
“Please social distance, practice good hygiene, and we recommend wearing masks,” the district said in an email to families Friday. “We have thoroughly cleaned and sanitized our campuses. However, due to the current conditions across our county, we’ve … made the tough decision to keep visitors off campus for the time being. Once the conditions improve in (Williamson County), we will reopen for campus visitors.”
In Academy ISD, Superintendent Billy Harlan said cleaning measures also included checking and replacing air filters as needed.
There were 39 lab-confirmed and 207 probable cases reported as active in his district Friday — approximately 84% of its total cases since tracking for the school year began on Aug. 19.
“Thank you for your patience and understanding during these uncertain times, and thank you for your support of our great school community as we continue to try and take care of Academy,” Harlan said in a letter to families.