Republican voters in Central Texas will get the chance to decide who will represent them in the State Senate starting this week as polls across the state open.
Early voting locations throughout the state will open from Monday to Friday as voters of the Republican and Democratic parties cast ballots in their party’s primary runoff races. A key race in Bell County is the State Senate District 24 contest to replace Dawn Buckingham.
The contested race will see homebuilder Raul Reyes face off against former game warden Pete Flores.
Flores, who previously served on the state Senate for District 19, has received the endorsements of Republicans such as Buckingham, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former President Donald Trump.
“I’m incredibly honored to be endorsed by Texas Republican leaders, organizations, advocacy groups and former colleagues,” Flores said on social media. “I look forward to returning to the Texas State Senate.”
In contrast to his opponent, Reyes previously served as a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force for 22 years before he started his home building business.
The son of immigrants who came to the country legally, Reyes said immigration is an important issue.
“In Senate District 19 we have suffered, years back, illegal immigration but nothing like what we have seen now especially after we have seen this first year of Joe Biden,” said Reyes, whose home was formerly in District 19. “It was actually in the first four months (of Biden’s presidency) that we could see the policies being reversed, the ones that worked.”
Both Reyes and Flores previously belonged to Senate District 19 before redistricting in 2021 moved them into District 24.
The winner of the primary will go on to face Democratic candidate Kathy Jones-Hospod in the Nov. 8 general election.
Other races
In addition to the state Senate race, voters of both parties in Bell County have several important races on the runoff ballot.
Democrats in the county will vote on their choice of candidate for lieutenant governor, between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley. The winner of that race will go on to face Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November.
Both Republicans and Democrats will choose their candidate for Texas Attorney General.
The Republican race will see incumbent Ken Paxton face off against challenger George P. Bush. Democrats will decide between lawyers Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski.
The two parties both also have candidates running to be commissioner of the Texas General Land Office.
Republicans will choose between Dawn Buckingham, who currently serves as state senator for District 24, and Tim Westley. Democratic candidate Sandragrace Martinez will face fellow candidate Jay Kleberg.
To become the Comptroller of Public Accounts, Democrat Janet T. Dudding will face Angel Luis Vega in the runoff. The winner of that race will go on to challenge Republican incumbent Glenn Hegar in November.
Republican voters will decide between incumbent Wayne Christian and challenger Sarah Stogner for railroad commissioner. The winner of that race will face Democrat Luke Warford, who ran unopposed in the primary.
Election information
In Bell County, seven vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each day of early voting Monday through Friday.
Voters are able to cast their ballots at any of the seven locations, regardless if they live in that city or not.
Locations will include the Temple Independent School District Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in Temple; the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton; and the Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado. The Parks & Recreation Center in Harker Heights, 307 Miller’s Crossing, also will be used.
Killeen will have three polling locations: the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive; and the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
To cast a ballot in Texas, voters will need one of seven approved forms of photo identification.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said voters who cast a ballot in the primary would be limited in the runoff.
“Any registered voter can vote in the runoff,” Luedeke said. “If they voted in the primary, they must vote for the same party they voted for in the March 1, 2022, primary election.”
Election Day for the runoff election will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 24.