With $164.8 million in bond funding secured for Temple ISD following the Saturday election, the district is ready to build a new elementary school in the district’s southeast quadrant — a project expected to cost $38.2 million.
“It’s going to be a fine arts academy,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “There is no fine arts academy anywhere around here … so having fine arts as the lifeblood of the community is going to be huge.”
The fourth-year superintendent highlighted how one of the main differences between a fine arts academy and a regular elementary school is the frequency in which students meet with fine arts-specific educators.
“We have orchestra at the elementary level in TISD right now but they only meet once or twice a week,” Ott said. “With a fine arts academy they will have it all on one campus and will get lessons every day. It is going to be great.”
Although Temple ISD has spent the past few months actively designing what this campus — which is being modeled after Sheldon Elementary School in Spring ISD — could look like, Eric Haugeberg, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of student services, highlighted how it will quickly need a name.
Temple ISD is therefore asking stakeholders to submit a facility naming nomination form, “detailing the name’s importance and any pertinent history that should be considered,” online at https://www.tisd.org/apps/form/form.TEMPLE-D.rQe2ebj.H.
“Each nomination from this particular form goes to Christine Parks in the communications department and she, after making sure it has all the information filled out, forwards it to the policy committee,” Haugeberg said. “Then the policy committee looks at it, and they decide if it’s worthy of being placed on a list of recommended names. When it’s time to name a facility, the committee will select and submit one name from that list to the board presented for consideration and approval.”
Ott, who noted how Temple ISD last named a campus in 1996, hopes to see a large amount of community participation.
“I think it’s really important that we get a lot of publicity on the naming process because naming is always a matter of public interest,” he said. “Ideally, we’ll have the name completed sometime before the start of school next year … because having the name decided on early or early enough in the design process will allow the architects to work that into the school. I think a good timeline would be anytime this summer, perhaps July, for the board and the committee to come up with and to then reveal to the community.”