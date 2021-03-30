BELTON — Bell County announced plans to issue up to $138 million in new bonds to fund a series of projects, including jail expansion.
The Commissioners Court unanimously approved the publication of its intention to issue the certificate of obligation bonds. Most of the bond money, which will have a cap of $138,015,000, is set to be used for an expansion to the county’s jail, which is regularly at maximum capacity.
Commissioners will vote on whether to issue the bonds on May 24.
County officials said the bonds — which the county plans to pay back over 20 years — will also fund projects at the county museum, sheriff’s office and county annexes.
County Judge David Blackburn said the need for these new facilities is caused by the amount of growth the county has seen over more than a decade.
“This growth in our population, while having numerous benefits, also comes with growth in the jail population and this growth comes with increased costs,” Blackburn said. “Growth requires more streets and roads to maintain, more parks to maintain, more police officers, more firefighters and more jail capacity. They are all increased costs.”
Blackburn said when the county last expanded the jail in 2008, the county’s population was 280,602 residents.
In 2019, Blackburn said, the U.S. Census showed the county having a population of 362,924 but he estimated it has since grown to nearly 400,000. This is about a 30 percent increase in the population in the county since the last expansion.
While he knows the bond is expensive, Blackburn said that the current solution of sending inmates to other counties was also expensive as well — estimated to cost the county $2 million by September.
“There are no good, easy or inexpensive solutions to addressing the problem of overcapacity in the jail — there just isn’t,” Blackburn said. “But the time has come, in my mind, to face the issue and expand the jail.”
While the county is taking on new debt, commissioners said this will not mean more taxes for residents.
Blackburn said the county plans to have taxes at, or below, the no new revenue rate — the tax rate at which residents would not see an increase on their property tax bill — for the upcoming budget year.
Increasing revenues from sales taxes in the county, as well as from property taxes through the growth the county is seeing, will be some of the ways the county will offset an increased debt bill.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said the ability for the county to borrow this money without increasing tax rates has been in the works for a long time.
“This has been a longer process than just the last few months,” Schumann said. “For the county to be in the financial position right now to be able to make this kind of investment in the community and still be able to realistically say that we are going to do this and work within the no new revenue tax rate has taken years. At least eight years that I know of.”
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said even though he hates having the county borrow money, he knows the projects are needed.
Whitson, president of Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union in Killeen, said he might have made a living helping people incur debt but he has seen it be abused too often.
With the currently low interest rates, Whitson said, now is the best time to get the bonds. He said he would fight tooth and nail to borrow less than $138 million to get the work done.
“As a guy who has made my living in financing and helping people to incur debt, I am very debt adverse,” Whitson said. “As much as I hate to borrow $138 million of the county’s money, or even if it were my own money, I see this as a necessary evil at this point in time to take care of the citizens of Bell County and keep them safe.”