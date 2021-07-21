A Florida teenager was killed in a 7-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 35 in Belton, authorities said Wednesday.
The boy, 13, was not immediately identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety because of his age, Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
“Due to the victim being a juvenile, his name is not being released,” Washko said.
The accident occurred Tuesday on northbound I-35 between Shanklin Road and Loop 121 as traffic was stopped in Belton for an emergency road bridge work that started Monday night. Five others were injured and remain in Temple hospitals.
A possibly distracted pickup driver on northbound I-35 did not observed the stopped traffic until the last second, Washko said.
The pickup truck then collided with six other vehicles that had a total of 12 occupants.
Six people, including two juveniles, were transported to Temple hospitals. Four adults were taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple and the juveniles were transported to McLane Children’s Medical Center.
“One of the patients has since died,” Washko said Tuesday.
Belton police officers and firefighters, part of the initial emergency medical response to the accident, tended to those injured, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
“Firefighters performed an extrication for a person who was pinned in a vehicle,” he said.