A Temple woman faces a third-degree felony charge after she allegedly drove to the Bell County Jail sallyport last week, asked to speak to a deputy and then threw drugs at him after she rambled about a possible crime.
Ashleigh Darlene Qualey-Copeland, 42, also known as Ashleigh Copeland, remained in the jail Wednesday. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams. Her bond is set at $35,000, records show.
On Aug. 25, Bell County deputies were called to the jail sallyport in Belton after Copeland drove up, pushed the button and asked to speak with a deputy.
Copeland talked about a possible assault “but made statements that did not make sense,” an arrest affidavit said.
“EMS was called to the scene to evaluate Copeland and make sure she was OK,” Deputy Eleno Alvarado said in the affidavit. “When Copeland went over to speak with EMS personnel, she tried to give a deputy an item that she said had ‘dope in it.’”
The deputy told Copeland to put the item on top of her vehicle.
“Copeland immediately returned to the vehicle, after refusing EMS treatment, picked up the item, and threw it at Sgt. Ben Rieves.”
Rieves picked up the item and saw that it was a rubber glove with a baggie inside.
He retrieved the baggie, which contained methamphetamine.
“The contents of the baggie were tested using a reliable field-test kit and tested presumptively positive for the presence of methamphetamine, weighing more than one gram but less than four grams with packaging,” the affidavit said.