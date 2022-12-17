At first, the story seems improbable: An upstart railroad town carved out of empty prairie should have a modern, state-of-the-art hospital.
What is remarkable is that institution has prevailed through the many radical changes in medical care.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple is observing 125 years of offering patient care, and it is going to do some redecorating to recognize it.
To celebrate the milestone and to look forward to the future, a new hallway of history and heritage will be unveiled by 2023 to provide visitors and employees a quick overview of the success of medicine in Temple and the Baylor Scott & White system.
“As we celebrate this milestone for Baylor Scott & White-Temple, we honor the community that made this care possible and gave it the opportunity to continue to advance,” said Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
What started with a handshake and partnership with two surgeons in 1897 has evolved into a nationally recognized hospital and the largest academic medical program at Baylor Scott & White Health.
Drs. Arthur C. Scott Sr. (1865-1940) and Raleigh R. White Jr. (1871-1917) formed a joint practice clinic, establishing high standards of care and a commitment to research and education.
Before 1940 most doctors were general practitioners. Drs. Scott and White were different — they were surgeons with specialized training rare for their generation and connected with the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway.
Temple was considered the second most-favored town on the Santa Fe line, next to Galveston, the railway company’s headquarters. The Santa Fe established its employee hospital in Temple in 1891, which was the beginning of health care in Central Texas.
By the early 1900s, their partnership had flourished, and the pair added more physicians to its private practice and to serve railroaders.
In 1904, Drs. Scott and White opened Temple Sanitarium and Temple Sanitarium Training School for Nurses. Temple Sanitarium became Scott & White Hospital in 1922. In 1954, the hospital’s 50th anniversary, officials announced that 340 acres had been purchased for a new medical center in South Temple. By December 1963, Scott & White Memorial Hospital moved to its current site, nicknamed as “The Hill.”
Because the medical partnership was built on professional collegiality and camaraderie, the practice expanded to include medical specialties — a rarity in Texas before 1940. In 1915, the Scott and White partnership and the Santa Fe Hospital boasted a pathologist, cystoscopist, anesthetist, eye-ear-nose-throat specialist as well as surgeons and general practitioners.
The practice also received among the first X-ray machines in Texas in 1897 for $525, just a year after Roentgenology arrived in the state.
“This quasquicentennial — an anniversary 125 years in the making — is a time to reflect on the significant impact that the original clinic, now hospital and academic program, has had on generations of families and health care providers in Central Texas and beyond,” said Shahin Motakef, president, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas region. “Very few institutions can claim that kind of legacy. As I walk the halls and speak with our physicians, our highly capable nursing staff and our dedicated employees from all disciplines, I am inspired by their spirit and can easily see another 125 years to come.”
Despite the many changes in medical care, Scott & White through its partnership with Baylor has grown to become the state’s largest not-for-profit health system, encompassing 51 hospitals and more than 1,100 access points, including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas, Fort Worth and Temple.
From 1963 to 1999, Scott & White formed academic partnerships with the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas A&M College of Medicine and experienced robust growth.
In 2000, Scott & White clinic, Scott & White hospital and Scott & White Health Plan merged into the Scott & White Health System — the start of a new era for Central Texas health care.
In 2011, the doors to the free-standing children’s hospital, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, opened to serve the rapidly increasing population in Central Texas.
Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s has maintained Level IV neonatal intensive care unit designation — the highest designation for premature infant care — and has achieved Magnet nursing designation and a Level II pediatric trauma designation.
Later, in 2014, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s expanded pediatric services with the opening of the 112,000-square-foot specialty clinic. Now covering 40 pediatric specialties, the medical staff provides care to thousands of patients annually and has a service area of up to 30,000 square miles across Texas.
The Scott & White Health System merged with Baylor Health Care System in 2013 for a shared vision of quality health care — another decade milestone set for next year.
At the time of the merger, the new not-for-profit entity consisted of 43 hospitals, more than 500 patient care sites, more than 6,000 providers, 34,000 employees and the Scott & White Health Plan.
The Temple medical center continues to reach milestones, open and announce new facilities and affiliations, and strengthen its ability to offer quality care close to home.
In 2020, Baylor Scott & White and Baylor College of Medicine announced an affiliation to enhance the organizations’ impact on the statewide effort to train more physicians.
Additionally, the affiliation will allow for opportunities to expand research and program development, with the goal of improving health and health care for Texans.
The 20-year relationship is anchored by the development of a progressive four-year regional medical school in Temple, where Baylor College of Medicine will offer a curriculum highlighted by an approach that fully integrates health system and university resources to deliver adaptive and personalized medical education.
Baylor Scott & White–Temple was recognized as a Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospital and among the 15 top major teaching hospitals in the United States. Baylor Scott & White–Temple ranked No. 5 in the country and No. 1 in Texas, respectively, outperforming 2,549 peers on indicators such as clinical outcomes, operational efficiencies, patient experience and financial health.
The American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Improvement Program has recognized Baylor Scott & White–Temple among the top 10% of Level 1 trauma centers in North America. The medical center has earned a first decile ranking in overall trauma care for mortality and major complications for the fourth straight semi-annual report, dating back to fall 2019.
The 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” list ranked Baylor Scott & White–Temple No. 5 in Texas for medical expertise and good outcomes, with a national top 10% ranking for high-performing medical specialties, including cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.
In April, Baylor Scott & White Glenda Tanner Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center–Temple opened a new radiation oncology facility that benefits Central Texas cancer patients. Located on the Baylor Scott & White–Temple campus, the two-story, 27,800-square-foot facility is adjacent to the cancer center and allows patients to receive all cancer treatments in one location. The facility can treat up to 70 patients per day and features advanced radiation treatment equipment.
The Baylor Scott & White–Temple heart transplant program recently reached a surgical milestone: 100 patients have received new hearts. As one of two heart transplant programs in the Baylor Scott & White system and the only heart transplant program between Austin and Dallas, the multidisciplinary heart transplant program has expanded quality, convenient and customized care to Central Texas residents.
The medical center’s transcatheter aortic valve replacement program, which offers a minimally invasive heart procedure option for patients diagnosed with aortic stenosis, also will reach a milestone soon.
By year’s end, more than 1,000 patients will have undergone TAVR procedures since the program started.