The Belton Independent School District will launch a long-range facilities planning team that will include staff, parents and community members after trustees OK’d the collective.
These stakeholders will serve as advisors to Belton ISD administrators, as the district continues to respond to fast growth in Central Texas — which is projected to increase student enrollment from about 13,400 to more than 18,000 students by the end of the decade — and aging facilities.
“They’ll meet about five times a year to analyze data, evaluate potential solutions and then make recommendations to administrators,” Michael Morgan, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of operations, said.
Morgan said the district wants community input on planning educational facilities.
That input will ultimately aid the development and refinement of the district’s long-range facilities master plan, according to Belton ISD.
“There are several tools that we’ll use to kind of guide this work,” Morgan said. “We envision a process that does evaluate multiple data sources for each issue. We’ll use site visits when necessary to really see what’s going on with our facilities or even other district’s facilities. We’ll use consensus discussion protocols to come to our recommendations, and we’ll use focus group input to help guide the discussion and really see where it may go.”
Trustee at-large Janet Leigh is glad Belton ISD is forming another long-range facilities planning team.
“The long-range facility planning team, the last one that we had, is a huge piece of my journey to becoming a school board member,” she said during a Monday meeting. “It was so informative. I think community members who have an opportunity to serve on something like that become so much more educated about the broad, vast expanse of what a school district is and all the moving parts that it takes to make it work. Until I did it, I did not have a complete understanding so I think it’s super valuable.”
New Tech update
During the regular meeting on Monday, Belton ISD discussed ongoing projects at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow — a campus that will reopen in August as a “stand-alone school of choice.”
These updates include repainting and refinishing the campus gym for the new physical education and athletics programs; renovating existing classroom and shop space areas for the new unmanned drone and robotics programs; renovating an existing space for two art classrooms with a kiln room; and designating existing campus spaces for a makerspace, library, and career and technical education legal pathway.
“The new theater program will use the Pittenger Fine Arts Center and a portable classroom,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release. “A second portable will be used to support two additional core classes until permanent homes can be found.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith emphasized his excitement about watching the campus’ transition into a stand-alone school of choice.
“As a district, we’re all about creating exceptional opportunities for students, and the teachers and staff at New Tech are doing exactly that,” he said. “I’m very proud of the work being done.”