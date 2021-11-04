Since its inception, CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties has operated under the belief that every child has a chance.
“CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties serves abused and neglected children by providing trained volunteers to be the voice for a child’s right to safety in placement, permanence in family life and a loving home,” according to CASA. “For some children, it is the relationship with a supportive adult that can make all the difference in the world.”
During an appreciation and training luncheon on Thursday, the volunteer movement extended its gratitude to its advocates — volunteers who have traveled 37,994 miles, served 4,369 hours and logged more than 250 hours of in-service training this past year, according to CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties.
Yveta Phillips, a local CASA founding member, acknowledged that dedication.
“You ladies and gentlemen are priceless jewels in this world of despair,” she said. “You bring life and love to these kids’ lives and you make them feel like they’re important … and they are. I’ve got to be a part of a great organization that came to life seven years ago, and I thank you for everything you do for this organization.”
The four-hour event, which kicked off at 11 a.m. featured training sessions, lunch, an awards ceremony and a keynote speech by Bill Peterson — an assistant coach with the Baylor men’s NCAA champion basketball team.
“I’m so thankful that they were willing to have me come,” he told the Telegram. “I got to speak to people who are on the front lines helping young kids and changing their lives through tough situations. It was an honor.”
Peterson hopes more people will find the time for their local youth in the future.
“Don’t worry about whether or not you have the talent or ability to help,” he said. “God just wants you to say ‘here I am,’ and for you to step into a (void) for someone … because that’s all they need. They need an advocate to walk in their shoes when they’re hurting.”
That, Peterson said, doesn’t take talent.
“It takes availability. If people care and have time on their hands to do it ... then I think it’ll be an awesome experience for them,” he said.
Bell County resident Cayla Colvin is among those who recently answered the call to service.
“It’s rewarding being their voice and fighting their dragons with them and for them,” she told the Telegram. “I was in foster care twice, so I know what it’s like for kids in the foster care system … and I have no problem connecting with kids. They seem to flock to me.”
Colvin, who joined CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties as an advocate in March, noted how prospective advocates can find information on how to volunteer online at casabellcoryell.org/ or by calling (254) 774-1881.
“This is something that you’re doing on your own time,” she said. “So you can still work your full time jobs and do your volunteering on the side.”