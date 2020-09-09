Thomas Arnold Elementary School will host Salado Independent School District’s annual flu clinic for students on Oct. 8.
Superintendent Michael Novotny said it is important for families to take advantage of this opportunity, as the community is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year I think the flu vaccine is very helpful. It’s not 100 percent effective but it is effective for most people,” Novotny said. “We want to do anything we can do to protect our students, families and employees. Given the current pandemic with COVID-19 that’s just even more reason we don’t want to battle two outbreaks at the same time.”
This is Salado ISD’s third consecutive year partnering with H-E-B Pharmacy for the vaccination administration.
The inactivated shot is available, and insurance will be accepted. Vaccinations are priced at $25 for those not using insurance. Children aged 3 and older — who are enrolled in a Salado ISD school — are eligible to participate this year.
“Everybody has their mask on when they get their shot, and we try to keep them as spread out as possible while they’re waiting to get in … Just bring in groups at a time, so it’s not a bunch of kids waiting all at the same time,” Novotny said.
A vaccine administration consent form was emailed to Salado ISD families, and the deadline to submit the form with payment is Sept. 28.
“The best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccination each year,” H-E-B said in a statement. “Every year in the United States, on average 5 percent to 20 percent of the population gets the flu. More than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications, and about 36,000 people die from flu-related causes.”