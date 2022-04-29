Hispanic heritage will be highlighted next week as two local events celebrate Cinco de Mayo in downtown Temple.
The two events taking place include the Cinco de Mayo La Raza Festival and the Temple Heritage y Familia Music Festival. Both events will take place in downtown Temple on Saturday, May 7.
Artist 2 Artist Showcase, a group that highlights local artists, will hold its La Raza Festival from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Main Street Courtyard, 5 S. Main St.
John Montelongo, organizer of the event, said the festival will help celebrate local Hispanic heritage in a greater way than just the normal parties put on.
“We are trying to bring more of the Latin community together,” Montelongo said. “And, at the same time, trying to show the community in the area that this is what a celebration of Cinco de Mayo is.”
The festival will include a variety of music, crafts and foods, such as tamales, for people to experience and enjoy. Montelongo said the group was unable to secure its normal group of folklorico dancers this year.
Organizers said the event will be free and open to the public.
The second event celebrating Cinco de Mayo is the Temple Heritage y Familia Music Festival, which will take place from 4 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
The music festival will feature a variety of popular Tejano music acts, including the featured Bobby Pulido. Other acts include Las Fenix, Rick Trevino, Max Baca and Los Texmaniacs and David Back’s Tejano Weekend.
Admission for the music festival is $20, with residents able to call 254-228-9484 for information.