ALZHEIMERS WALK

Participants follow the path during an Alzheimers Association Walk to End Alzheimers at Yettie Polk Park in Belton on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

 Michael Miller/Telegram file

BELTON — The Bell County Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $51,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.