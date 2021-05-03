Temple College will begin registration for fall classes on May 10 and will continue through Aug. 13, officials announced.
Temple College will be offering fall classes in a variety of teaching formats including face-to-face, online and a hybrid format, according to a news release.
Temple College offers more than 60 certificate and degree programs, as well as dual credit courses for high school students who want to get a head start on college. Core curriculum classes taken at Temple College transfer to all public four-year colleges in Texas.
New degree programs available this fall include an associate of science degree in geosciences, an associate of science degree in physical sciences and an associate of applied science degree in cybersecurity. A new certificate program in cybersecurity also will be available this fall.
Financial aid and scholarships are available, including a $500 scholarship for all 2021 high school graduates in the Temple College service area who enroll in 12 credit hours of classes this fall. For details on this scholarship, visit www.templejc.edu/seniors2021.
Temple College offers classes in Temple, Taylor and Hutto as well as online. Fall classes begin Aug. 18.