The Texas Transportation Commission approved more than $835,000 in federal funding for the Bartlett Elementary Safe Routes to School project — an undertaking that will add crosswalks, wheelchair-accessible ramps, and signage for crossing State Highway 95 and local streets.
Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger told the Telegram that the application for the funding was a joint effort between the district and city of Bartlett.
“It was over a year ago when we first started these conversations,” he said. “The city approached me, had some questions and we all started thinking about how this would be such a good thing for the kids and for our community.”
This funding will allow for the construction of nearly a half mile of six-foot-wide sidewalk from Bartlett Elementary School along East Professor Powell Blvd between Robinson Road and North Evie Street, and along Evie Street south to East Bell Street.
“This is super exciting because right now we have a lot of kids that walk and ride their bikes to school,” Clevenger said. “Our town is kind of split by State Highway 95, and we do have quite a few kids that cross that highway to get to school. It can be pretty dangerous.”
Clevenger, who extended his gratitude to the city of Bartlett for their effort, is hopeful the project can break ground soon.
“It might kick off possibly this summer,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of planning and things like that involved … but we’re just very blessed for this funding from the Texas Transportation Commission.”
Jake Smith, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District, said the Texas Transportation Commission approved an additional 40 projects — totaling more than $54 million in funding — across the state.
“The Safe Routes to Schools Program was authorized under the Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act,” according to the Texas Transportation Commission. “This award distributes funds available for projects in nonurban areas, with a population of 5,000 or less, and in small urban areas, with a population of 5,001 to 200,000, located outside transportation management areas.”