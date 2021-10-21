Early voters continued to vote Thursday for the Nov. 2 election, as the Temple Annex remained the most popular site for Bell County residents to cast their ballots.
According to election records, 851 of the 1,788 votes cast in Bell County this week have been at the Temple Annex, with 174 casting their ballots Monday, followed by 216 Tuesday, 221 Wednesday, and 240 Thursday.
Two propositions for the Temple Independent School District bond are up for a vote in Temple: a $178.3 million for construction and renovation of school facilities and $6.6 million to improve Wildcat Stadium.
District information states the bond would cost residents about $125 a year per home value of $100,000.
Voters also cast ballots at five other sites around the county, with 147 votes submitted by mail; 65 voted at the Belton Annex on Monday, 81 Tuesday, 99 Wednesday, and 69 Thursday; 37 at the Killeen Communication Center on Monday, 34 Tuesday, 54 Wednesday and 46 Thursday; 32 at the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Department on Monday, 34 Tuesday, 24 Wednesday and 31 Thursday; 29 at the Killeen Annex on Monday, 20 Tuesday, 14 Wednesday and 24 Thursday; and 25 at Salado Church of Christ on Monday, 19 Tuesday, 22 Wednesday and 31 Thursday, according to election records.
Around Bell County, voters are deciding on tax ratifications for Troy and Nolanville, a Gatesville ISD board of trustees election, a $20 million bond for Bartlett ISD, and a proposal to loosen regulations for the sale of alcohol in Bell County Justice of the Peace District 3.
All voters can make decisions on eight amendments to the Texas Constitution.
One of the amendments include proposition six, which would designate an essential caregiver for nursing home residents who could not be denied in-person visitation rights.
An amendment to the Constitution would clarify and update property tax exemptions for surviving spouses of disabled seniors and families or armed service members killed on duty.
The remaining four amendments deal with raffles at rodeos, eligibility for state judges, requirements for tax financing for county infrastructure, and judicial misconduct process.
Voters may cast early votes until Oct. 29 at six locations around the county.
During the rest of this week, voters may cast their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Constituents also can vote at their designated polling stations on Nov. 2.
Ballots need to be postmarked by Nov. 2 to be accepted by the county’s election office for those voting by mail. Ballot by mail eligibility is for residents who are 65 years of age or older, confined to jail but eligible to vote, disabled, or be out of the county during early voting and election day.
Applications for ballots by mail must be received by the Bell County Election Office by 4:45 p.m. today to be accepted in this election.