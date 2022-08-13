Central Avenue in Temple is closed, with a detour at Apache, due to a downed power line Saturday morning.
Central Avenue closed at Apache
- Jerry Prickett
-
- Updated
Jerry Prickett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Temple mother, 2 young sons killed in traffic accident in Mexico
- Man who drowned at Temple Lake Park identified
- Troy man indicted for teen’s sexual assault
- Residents petition against planned West Temple apartments
- Temple Methodists vote to disaffiliate; FUMC will join Global Methodist denomination
- Temple man whose pants fell down while fleeing from police sentenced
- Three family members killed in crash near Burlington
- Temple gang member sentenced to 12 years in prison
- Temple Police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park