For those looking to exercise, play or work outside during late spring and summer months, the Central Texas heat can be a major drawback.
If a person isn’t careful, heat-related health conditions such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion or extreme dehydration could ruin fun or fitness goals.
Lana Julian, a trauma injury prevention coordinator for Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, has a few tips for safely staying active during the hottest months of the year.
“The most important thing a person can do to beat the heat is to stay hydrated,” Julian said. “Drink water and drink it often — don’t wait until you feel thirsty. If you wait, you are behind the game. Take a water break at least once an hour.
“Water is the best beverage for keeping hydrated,” she said. “Some people don’t tolerate excessive electrolytes found in sports drinks,” she said. “If you are uncertain, ask your doctor if sports drinks will affect your medications.”
Julian warned against consuming beverages high in caffeine.
“It’s hard enough to stay hydrated as it is,” she said. “Caffeinated soft drinks and energy drinks can increase your heart rate and lead to hydration.”
Another way to keep cooler during the hottest of days is to wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.
“Cotton is a breathable fabric, and light colors help deflect heat,” she said.
“Be sure to protect your skin as well by using a sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of at least 15,” Julian said. “Apply it on your arms, legs, neck and face about 30 minutes before going out so it has time to soak into your skin. If you are going to be in the sun for a long time, reapply it every two hours. Once you get sunburned, it’s harder for your body to cool down.”
Julian also encourages people to try and get in a run, mow the yard or tend to flower beds in the morning or in the evening.
In other words, avoid the hottest times of the day. Generally in Central Texas, the hottest temperatures are reached between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“If you start feeling dizzy or fatigued, find some shade or go indoors,” she said. “Slowly drink some cool water, and if possible, take a cool bath. If the dizziness lasts more than an hour, seek medical treatment.”
Julian said there are several levels of heat-related health conditions — hydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“Cramps are an early indication that you are getting overheated,” she said. “If you are going to be doing vigorous activities in the heat, let someone know where you are going and how long you will be gone. That way they can check on you, and come find you if necessary.
“Heat exhaustion can be accompanied by nausea, cramps, headache, exhaustion, dizziness and weakness,” she said.
“Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related health condition,” Julian said. “At that point, the body can’t control its own temperature. The skin becomes red and dry because the body is no longer producing sweat. A person with heat stroke may be confused or even pass out. Seek medical treatment immediately.
“If you see someone who appears to be suffering from heat stroke, get them to a shaded or air-conditioned area,” she said. “Try to cool them down, but don’t give them anything to drink until they see a doctor or until an ambulance arrives.”