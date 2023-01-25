One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting Wednesday morning along south 31st Street in Temple.
Officers responded to the shooting incident at about 10:15 a.m. in the 3800 Block of south 31st Street. One man was shot and taken to the hospital.
Police are currently investigation a potential suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers are 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.