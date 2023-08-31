J.F. Clawson Jr.

J.F. Clawson Jr., former Bell County judge and judge of the 169th District Court judge from 1969 to 1985, recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

 Courtesy

The city of Belton recognized former longtime Bell County Judge J.F. Clawson Jr. with a resolution on Tuesday as he celebrated his 100th birthday — a milestone the World War II and Korean War veteran celebrated with friends and family over the course of the past week.

