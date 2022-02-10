GATESVILLE — Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Gatesville woman who was found at a city water pump facility on Sunday.
Angelica Uriarte, who was reported missing by her family on Feb. 3, was identified by Gatesville police, a news release said Thursday.
Gatesville police and Coryell County paramedics were dispatched in reference to an unconscious female found at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Old Fort Gates Road, the release said.
Officers found “a deceased, fully clothed female, lying face down, on the south side of the lift station,” the release said. “The officers noted that there were no obvious signs of trauma found on the woman’s body.”
Justice of the Peace Coy Latham ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas. The preliminary autopsy results found no trauma or other indication of foul play, but did find signs that indicated that the victim suffered from hypothermia. Final autopsy results are still pending.
Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Gohlke said the death remains under investigation.
Uriarte’s family reported her missing on Feb. 3 after she failed to return home the previous night.
She was last seen at 10 p.m. Feb. 2 walking away from the Cefco Convenience Store, located in the 4600 block of south State Highway 36, the release said.