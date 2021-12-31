Feels like temperatures in the single digits could be seen in the Temple area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
A cold front hitting the area Saturday afternoon is expected to quickly drop local temperatures to below freezing by Sunday morning. These cold temperatures, along with winds of between 20 and 30 miles per hour, will make the area feel much colder.
Sarah Barnes, meteorologist with the weather service, said the change in air pressure will produce wind, causing temperatures to feel even lower than they are.
“We will have wind chill at or near single digits; it is currently forecasted at 9 degrees,” Barnes said. “So you will certainly want to bundle up.”
Temperatures in the area are expected to remain cold through Sunday, with a high of 43 degrees, before falling back down to a low of 24 degrees going into Monday.
Barnes said home owners in the area should take some measures to protect outdoor pipes during this time. She said this is only true for outdoor pipes, as the weather will not remain cold for long enough to affect indoor pipes.
The weather service does expect the temperatures to return to near freezing Monday night, showing a low of 35 degrees, without including wind chill.
Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing both Tuesday and Wednesday before falling once more Thursday and Friday. The low Thursday evening is expect to be about 26 degrees before factoring in wind chill.
With the falling temperatures, two warming shelters in Temple are expected to open their doors to those with nowhere else to go.
The shelters, operated by the Temple Salvation Army and Temple Impact Church, open their doors when temperatures fall below freezing when factoring in wind chill. In coordination, both shelters also open when it is wet outside and feels like temperatures fall below 35 degrees.
On Tuesday, Deni Howard, shelter manager for Impact Church, said the church already had decided to open its doors both today and Sunday.
Howard said the church most likely will allow those staying at its shelter Saturday night to continue to stay in the church until after service so they can wait for the warming shelter to be open Sunday night. She said this was because it didn’t look like Sunday was going to get very warm.
While the church does provide a service to the local homeless population, Howard said it has been hard to get volunteers for some late night shifts.
“We always need more volunteers, especially when we are open multiple nights in a row,” Howard said.