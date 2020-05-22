Temple Fire & Rescue personnel responded Friday night to an incident in which a small airplane landed on Prairie View Road after clipping a power line, an agency spokesman said.
After a brief search of the area, crews discovered that the plane had made an emergency landing on Prairie View in front of North Belton Middle School in West Temple.
The pilot told first responders that he struck an electrical line after he had engine trouble and lost power mid-flight, Santos Soto III, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred about 6 p.m. Friday, Soto said.
The plane sustained significant damage to the propeller, Soto said. The pilot loaded the intact aircraft onto a trailer and hauled it away from the scene.
There was no apparent damage to the power line, Soto said.
Temple Fire and Rescue responded with three units, and eight personnel. Temple Police, Temple EMS, and Texas Department of Public Safety also responded.