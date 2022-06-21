A 31-year law enforcement veteran is the new police chief in Salado.
Gary McHone, who was sworn in on June 15, replaces Pat Boone, who retired to take a corporate security position.
“Salado is on the verge of a lot of growth and development, and that challenge excites me,” McHone said. “I have a lot of experience with that. I like being able to come in and mold things and lay the groundwork for growth and development in the police department.”
McHone began his law enforcement career in 1991 with the U.S. Air Force as a law enforcement specialist and later served as police captain for the town of Prosper and police chief for the Muleshoe Police Department.
His education includes a master’s degree in criminal justice, a bachelor’s degree in homeland security and other certifications.
Village of Salado City Administrator Don Ferguson said McHone was hired from a field of more than 20 highly qualified applicants.
“The village is very fortunate to have the opportunity to hire a person with the background and experience that Chief McHone brings,” Ferguson said. “His leadership experience in both large and small police departments, along with his vast experience gained from almost 30 years in law enforcement, allowed him to rise to the top of the field of applicants.”
In December 2021, McHone retired from the Muleshoe department, where he served as chief for three years.
However, he was not ready for retirement and said when the opening to lead the Salado Police Department became available, he jumped at the opportunity to serve in the village he’s visited as a tourist on several occasions.
“My wife and I have stayed here on and off over the years, and I obviously enjoy the community,” he said. “It was a win-win, with the growth, the fact that we stayed here before as a tourist, and the challenge that growth brings was something that really intrigued me.”
As police chief, McHone said he wants to focus on public interactions in Salado.
“I will be highly visible,” he said. “I will be out in the community on a regular basis. I was heavily involved with community policing programs at both my prior agencies.”
Some of those programs, McHone said, include Coffee with Cops, National Night Out, Red Ribbon Week and National Drug Buyback.
The Salado Police Department consists of six officers: a chief, a sergeant, three patrol officers, and a school resource officer.
“I will be heavily involved with the school district,” he said. “Even though I have one (school resource officer), I look forward to expanding that program.”
The department is currently not fully staffed, but McHone said he expects that to change soon.
“I’m optimistic,” he said. “I have some folks on the hiring process right now. We will be fully staffed in short order with highly qualified folks that are ready to serve the community.”
The new hires, he said, will join the culture of community in the department.
“I’m looking for folks that want to come to a community that they want to serve,” he said. “At the same time, they enjoy a lot of support. Me and wife have received an amazing outpouring of support.”
Chief McHone is a Desert Storm veteran, Master Peace Officer, Certified Public Manager, mental health peace officer, crisis intervention instructor and a graduate of the FBI Command College, Ferguson said.
McHone was hired with a salary of $79,034.