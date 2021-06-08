A 39-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly violated a protective order and assaulted a woman, Temple police said.
The incident occurred at about 2:35 a.m. when Temple officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Kendra Drive.
A woman had apparent injuries observed by officers. She said a man later identified as 39-year-old Jason Lynn Nichols, followed her inside her house and assaulted her.
The woman had a protective order against Nichols, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
While on scene, officers were informed that Nichols was hiding under a car on Karey Drive.
Officers located Nichols, took him into custody and transported to Bell County Jail, where he was initially denied by jail staff due to a medical condition.
Nichols was transported by EMS to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center – Temple, where he was medically cleared and then taken back to the jail, where he remained Tuesday.
Nichols is charged with burglary of a habitation intending another felony, a first-degree felony, and violation of a protective order, a Class A misdemeanor. His bonds were at $255,000, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
The woman was transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life-threatening injuries, Arreguin said.
Robbery report
On Friday, Temple officers responded to a robbery call at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Avenue M.
Upon arrival, the caller told police he was carrying two toolboxes while walking down South 49th Street when a group of males started walking near him, showed him a knife, and accused him of stealing the tools, Arreguin said.
The man said he placed the toolboxes on the ground and left. The group then took the toolboxes and walked away.
After an investigation, officers found the toolboxes inside a pickup bed in the 1100 block of South 49th Street. This case is active, she said.
Burglary calls
Temple police responded to a burglary of a habitation call at about 10:52 p.m. Friday.
The caller told police that she and her family returned to their home in the 500 block of South Knob St. and discovered someone broke into the home, Arreguin said.
Officers observed a rear window was broken. Multiple items were stolen from the residence including a PlayStation 5, Michael Kors handbag, multiple pieces of jewelry, and clothes.
The incident remains under investigation, Arreguin said.
On Sunday, officers responded to a burglary of a building call at about 6:47 p.m. at Storage 4-U, 11 N. 21st St.
The caller stated management at the facility put a lock on her storage unit on June 3 after they noticed her storage unit didn’t have one. The caller advised she had not been at the storage unit since May 30, Arreguin said.
The victim reported items were missing from the unit, but was still assessing the number and value of missing items.
After an investigation, it was determined there was insufficient evidence to conduct a criminal investigation, Arreguin said.