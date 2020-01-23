The Callaway Foundation’s $26,000 donation during the Temple Education Foundation’s Distinguished Alumni Event will be awarded to eight graduating seniors at Temple High this spring.
The $5,000 individual scholarships will draw from this past October’s donation, while pulling an additional $14,000 in funds from a previous scholarship the Callaway Foundation provided. Seniors will be selected for consideration through the Temple Education Foundation’s scholarship application process.
Kristy Brischke, executive director of the Temple Education Foundation, said scholarship applications will be made available online beginning Feb. 1 on the Temple foundation website. The deadline to apply is April 1.
“Students will be considered for the Callaway Foundation’s scholarship based on their financial need, academic record and student involvement,” Brischke said in a news release
Brischke noted how these scholarships — $40,000 in total — is in addition to the $60,000 the Temple Education Foundation usually awards annually.
J.L. and Bonnelle Callaway created the foundation bearing their name in July 2002, one year before each of their deaths, Brischke said.
Kevin Koch, who administers the Callaway Foundation with his wife, Hope, an associate professor of information systems at Baylor University, said the Callaways formed the foundation to help strengthen the futures of high school graduates in Temple Independent School District.
“J.L. and Bonnelle are from Cameron but worked most of their life here in Temple … Mr. Callaway just loved Temple, and was even a 55-year employee at McLane Company,” Koch said. “He would be very pleased to know he’s helping these kids in Temple.”