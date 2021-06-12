TROY — State and local authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a 58-year-old New Mexico man by a relative Friday night.
The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. when officers were called to the 200 block of Cody Drive, Troy City Administrator and Police Chief Gary O. Smith said Saturday.
The death was the first homicide in Troy in several years.
“This is the first homicide of 2021,” Smith told the Telegram. “In fact, we are not sure when the last homicide happened in Troy, but it is the first in many years.”
The victim had a stab wound to the chest and emergency personnel attempted lifesaving efforts that were unsuccessful. The man was identified Saturday as Anthony Scott Csombok of Carlsbad, NM.
Precinct 3, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced Csombok dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy at to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas. Csombok’s relatives were notified of his death, Smith said.
A 46-year-old man related to the victim was taken into custody by the first responding officer, Smith said. His name was not immediately released by authorities while the case is under review by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Smith said the suspect’s name will be released at a later time.
The suspect, also from out of state, remained in custody at the Bell County Jail.
Neither the victim nor the suspect lived at the home where the stabbing occurred and were visitors, Smith said.
The Troy Police Department is aided by the Texas Rangers in the homicide investigation.
The Troy Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident.