Belton ISD is hosting a job fair from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton.
The district is hiring for all positions and the job fair is open to anyone interested in pursuing a career at BISD.
“Belton ISD has something really special to offer those interested in a career in education, at any level,” said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources. “We are proud to have a culture that supports and values every member of our team. For that reason, folks want to work in the Big Red Community.”
The district is currently hiring classroom teachers, special education staff and support staff, as well as professional, administrative, auxiliary and substitute positions. For an up-to-date list of openings, visit www.bisd.net/employment and select “Current Job Opportunities.”
Hiring managers from each of the district’s campuses will be represented at the fair along with several auxiliary departments.
“We have incredible opportunities available for the coming school year. With our growth over the years and projected enrollment, hiring the best people is a priority for Belton ISD.” Schiller said. “This will be a fun event to come learn more about our ‘World-Class Employee’ culture, meet our leadership staff and get excited about careers in Belton ISD.”