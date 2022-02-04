Central Texas students got another day off Friday as most school districts remained closed because freezing temperatures continued to impact student bus routes.
“Sometimes inclement weather requires Belton ISD to delay or cancel classes,” according to Belton ISD’s inclement weather policy. “When the forecast calls for extreme weather, crews from the district’s transportation department begin checking bus routes … to see if the roads are safe for school buses.”
During this process, Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith spoke with local police departments and other school districts in the area, while Belton ISD’s transportation director consulted with the Texas Department of Transportation — communications that officials in neighboring districts also make.
Although the mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow forced Belton ISD into a two-day closure, the district is now ready to welcome students back onto campus.
“We do not anticipate needing to make up (these days) at a later date, so the school calendar should not be impacted,” Belton ISD said in a Facebook post. “We look forward to reopening schools next week.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott shared that excitement for his district.
“I’m just glad everybody was safe,” he told the Telegram. “Safety is job No. 1 for us as a school district and we’re happy to have them back on Monday. I encourage our students after this four-day break to get their learning caps on and get ready to continue their academic process.”
The fourth-year superintendent noted how its technology department continually checked each campus’ system for reported issues.
“We don’t have any recorded power outages in the buildings and we don’t have any technology issues at this point,” he said. “We’ve been running those checks on a regular basis.”
Ott added how a majority of the canceled extracurricular events in Temple ISD have been rescheduled for Saturday.
“That’s girls soccer, boys soccer, girls basketball, boys basketball, and our fine arts competition,” Ott said. “The only thing that’s scheduled for Monday at the moment is wrestling. All the times are on social media and our athletic pages, and the parents of those teams have been informed.”
In addition to Temple and Belton, Salado, Killeen, Academy, Bartlett, Buckholts, Rosebud-Lott, Gatesville, Jarrell, Troy, Moody and Cameron independent school districts will reopen campuses on Monday.
Holland ISD will not resume classes until Wednesday since Monday and Tuesday are scheduled as student and staff holidays for the Bell County Youth Fair.