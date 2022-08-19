For the second day in a row, officials in Cameron remained silent about the sealed indictment of one of their former police sergeants.
featured
Indictment sealed in former Cameron police sergeant’s tampering case; officials don't respond to media requests
Tags
- Cameron Police Department
- Milam County
- James Sherer
- Tampering With Evidence Charge
- Former Sergeant
- Police Chief Lonnie Gosh
- District Attorney Bill Torrey
- Cameron City Manager Rick Tow
- Milam County District Clerk's Office
- Milam County Justice Of The Peace Greg Hoelscher
- Indictment Sealed
- Open Records Requests
- Texas Open Records
- Central Texas
TDT Christian Betancourt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple Police, CPS investigate toddler’s severe burns
- Temple mother, 2 young sons killed in traffic accident in Mexico
- Former Cameron police sergeant indicted for tampering with evidence
- Behind bars: Nine violent Temple gang members wait for court proceedings after one sentenced
- Abbott to visit Temple manufacturing facility Tuesday
- School district ratings: TEA gives Temple a ‘C,’ Belton, Salado earn ‘B’s’
- UPDATE: Temple Police apprehend two juveniles and a man in armed robbery
- Two Central Texas men charged in Bell online sting
- Motorist killed in I-35 crash in Temple
- Temple gang member sentenced to 12 years in prison