Temple’s Outer Loop Project, a long-term road construction project that has been underway for years, will soon see the first phase of its northern section begin construction.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the contract for building the first phase of the North Outer Loop last week. This first phase of the project will cost the city more than $7.5 million, expanding existing road at the site.
City officials said a timeline for when to start construction is still being developed, but once started the project should take about 14 months, or 425 days, to complete.
“With the continued growth and increased daily traffic in Temple, the Outer Loop will be an essential traffic mover for the city,” deputy city engineer James Billeck said. “Residential and commercial developments from South Interstate 35 to North Interstate 35 will benefit from this critical infrastructure and prepare the city of Temple for future growth.”
The Outer Loop Project, which the city has been designing or working on for more than a decade, aims to connect North and South Interstate 35 with a major arterial road. To do this, the city has been creating new sections of road or widening existing roads to handle more traffic, such as the work done on Old Waco Road.
City officials hope the project will help take some of the burden off of existing high-traffic roads such as West Adams Avenue.
Phase one of the project will involve extending the already complete section of the loop that stops south of the Research Parkway and Central Pointe Parkway intersection to the intersection with McLane Parkway. The final North Outer Loop will extend from Central Pointe Parkway to Interstate 35 along Research Parkway.
The northern loop project will follow the same design standards as the west loop project, expanding the road to have two lanes each way with bike lanes and walking trails.
“There will be four lanes with a raised median that includes trees, irrigation and street lights,” Temple spokesman Cody Weems said. “There is a 5-foot bike lane on each side of the roadway and a 10-foot trail on the south side of the roadway.”
Five companies bid on the first phase of the project. Estimates ranged from the winning bid of $7.5 million to more than $9.4 million, with RT Schneider Construction of Belton winning the contract.
Weems said that once the city starts construction, it will be phased out so that most of the time two-way traffic will be maintained. The only time this will be interrupted will be when a connection or intersection is being constructed.
The most immediate impact of the project will be on McLane Co. Inc.’s corporate headquarters, southeast of the road, with the city working with the company to reduce any problems.
While the whole project includes many existing roads with their own names, such as Old Waco Road and Research Parkway, the city plans on slowly replacing these with the dual-name Outer Loop. Each of the roads will retain its original name, with houses retaining their original addresses, to ensure quick responses by fire, police and emergency services.
Weems said the city will work with the Bell County 911 Communications Center to make sure the new road names are recorded in their mapping software.
Weems said the city expects all phases of the North Outer Loop Project to be completed by 2025, with the final phase of the entire project to start construction in 2027.