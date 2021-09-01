Temple resident Evelyn Ponder always welcomes an opportunity to support Temple High and its varsity football team.
Although the 66-year-old doesn’t have any family or friends actively involved with the program, Ponder took to the Santa Fe Plaza on Wednesday for the district’s first community pep rally of the year.
“It’s unity,” Ponder told the Telegram. “It’s always good to be able to support the Wildcat team … and it just feels great to be a part of the community.”
She — like hundreds of other area residents — donned her Wildcat blue, and Temple High Principal Jason Mayo said he was happy to see such a large turnout from the community.
“We didn’t have any pep rallies last year, because we were shut down and there weren’t any people inside the gym … but this year we had smart administrators who collaborated with our programs and got us an outdoor pep rally,” he said. “It feels great to finally be able to show off our student groups while getting the community involved. They’ve been practicing hard, so performing for them is a big deal.”
Mary Katherine Norman, a Temple High cheerleader, called Wednesday “a really big deal.”
“There were so many things that we weren’t allowed to do last year,” the 16-year-old said. “We didn’t get to have a band at away games, we didn’t get to do stuff with the Kittens and we didn’t get to be at full capacity for football games … so we’re so excited to finally be able to be out with everyone.”
Norman, a junior, said that her program plans to place an increased emphasis on engaging with their crowds during this season’s football games.
“Instead of giving them a show, we’re making them a part of the show,” she said. “So we want them to be ready to yell and encourage our boys with us.”
Ali Mack, Norman’s teammate, agreed.
“We’re looking forward to having so much more crowd involvement, and getting the band, the Kittens and cheer involved … like we’re supposed to as spirit leaders and just making sure that we’re having so much fun during games,” she said.
With the Wildcats slated to play Magnolia West High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium, 415 N. 31st St., Norman highlighted how one thing is certain.
“We’re ready to win,” she said.