A Temple man is one of nine people named to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s new motor fuel metering board.
Terry Harrah, who works at Temple-based CEFCO stores, will serve on the Motor Fuel Metering and Quality Advisory Board. He will represent licensed dealers with more than 1,000 but fewer than 5,000 metering devices.
The advisory board will provide input, advice and recommendations to Licensing and Regulation about motor fuel quality and metering issues, according to a news release. Members will serve staggered, six-year terms on the board.
“We’re pleased to have such a great group of people to help advise (Licensing and Regulation) about the needs of the motor fuels industry, since the industry does so much to drive the Texas economy,” said Brian E. Francis, Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation executive director. “The advisory board will have a lot of work to do, and we’re looking forward to working with them.”
In addition to Harrah, other board members are:
• Jason Harris of Lake Jackson, the director of environmental, health and safety for Buc-ee’s, will serve as the board’s presiding officer. On the board, he will represent licensed dealers with more than 5,000 metering devices.
• Keesha Esqueda, who works for Flint Hills Resources and will represent suppliers.
• Carlos A. Garza of Edinburg, who works for La Lomita Inc. and will represent licensed dealers with fewer than 501 metering devices.
• Terry Maxey of Uvalde, who works for Maxey Energy Co. and will serve as a licensed representative of a wholesaler or distributor.
• Wes Nance of San Antonio, who works for JF Petroleum Group and will represent licensed representatives of a service company.
• Seth Stephens of Floydada, who for Producers Cooperative Elevator and will represent licensed dealers.
• Adam Thompson of Watauga, a Meter Calibration Solutions employee who will represent licensed representatives of a service company.
• Nathan Winkelmann of Brenham, who will serve as a public member of the board.
Two ex officio members were named to the board:
• Austin resident Stephen Scurlock, who works for the Independent Bankers Association of Texas and will serve as a representative of a financial institution or credit card issuer other than a financial institution.
• Houston resident Jeff Headley, who works for the Houston Police Department and will serve as a representative of a law enforcement agency.