The Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation established two new scholarships after local families sought to honor their loved ones by impacting future Belton ISD generations.
“Shawn and Kelly Rhodes presented a $25,000 check on Friday to the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation during halftime at the Lady Tiger soccer game,” Karen Rudolph, Belton ISD spokeswoman, said in a news release. “The money establishes the Bailey Rhodes Memorial Soccer Scholarship which honors their (9-year-old) daughter, Bailey, who died of leukemia in September 2020.”
Bailey, who attended Sparta Elementary School, was known as the Lady Tigers’ biggest fan, according to Belton ISD.
“The $1,500 scholarship will be awarded in the spring each year to a member of the Lady Tiger soccer team who will be attending college,” Rudolph said.
A $1,000 scholarship also will be awarded each spring to a senior Belton ISD cross country or track athlete after the Petter family donated $10,000 to BEEF on Saturday at the district’s annual Denise Petter Big Red Relays event.
“Friends and family of former Belton ISD coach Denise Petter hope to honor her memory with the establishment of the Denise Petter Memorial Scholarship,” said Rudolph, who added Petter died of brain cancer last July. “She retired from Belton ISD in 2017 after 35 years of service. Petter served as a teacher and coach — including stints as head coach of cross country and track and field at Belton High School — and later was the district’s athletic business manager.”
Stan Briggs, the vice president of development for BEEF, was pleased to assist in honoring two Belton ISD legacies.
“Creating a scholarship in a loved one’s memory is such a generous and loving act by families,” he said. “We are excited to present these first awards this spring and then for many years to come.”