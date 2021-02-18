A water main broke on Third Street in Temple on Thursday night, spraying water high into the air. Many Texas cities have had lines break due to extreme cold weather.
breaking
Water main break on 3rd Street
- Jerry Prickett
-
- Updated
Jerry Prickett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Thick ice on roads reported in Killeen-Temple area; 18-wheeler wreck shuts down I-35 in Temple
- Bell County releases about 2,000 vaccine doses before they expire
- Power outages widespread as cold freezes county
- Belton water boil notice near 6th Avenue from Birdwell to I-35
- Icy blast brings power outages to Bell County
- Plans for temporary Bell County jail facility move forward
- Ultimate Cowboy Showdown: Lott ranch hand is ready to ride in TV competition
- Power, water, ice issues continue in Central Texas
- Freezing weather leads to area power outages
- ERCOT: Controlled outages continue across state