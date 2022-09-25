Texas pecans

The only commercially grown nut in Texas, the pecan has more than 1,000 varieties and is native to most of the state’s river valleys. These facts make it among the most widely distributed trees in the state. Thanks to some enterprising Bell Countians working a century apart, humble-pie pecans are finally receiving their place in edible history. Legislators, unburdened by other pressing state business, named the pecan pie the state pie in 2013.

Pecans are a tasty bite of history and a flourishing crop for Bell County farmers — all covered in a woody shell. The trees are valued for their shade, for the abundance of nuts that fall from its limbs and for its hardwood trunks, good for smoking meats and barbecues.

