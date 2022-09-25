Pecans are a tasty bite of history and a flourishing crop for Bell County farmers — all covered in a woody shell. The trees are valued for their shade, for the abundance of nuts that fall from its limbs and for its hardwood trunks, good for smoking meats and barbecues.
Thanks to some enterprising Bell Countians working a century apart, humble-pie pecans are finally receiving their place in edible history.
The only commercially grown nut in Texas, the pecan has more than 1,000 varieties and is native to most of the state’s river valleys. These facts make it among the most widely distributed trees in the state.
A 19th century transplanted New Yorker to Texas, pecan trees became the “father” of Temple’s tree-shrouded streets and Texas Arbor Day. In 1888, Temple newcomer W. Goodrich Jones (1860-1950) fretted over the vast treeless blackland prairie and Temple’s scrubby appearance.
Jones lamented, “Not a tree was to be seen.”
He first planted pecans in a tin can on his windowsill. Later, one of the seedlings was planted in front of his home on Adams Avenue and Second Street (located where First Methodist Church’s parking lot is today).
“That pecan was the town’s first tree planting,” claimed Jones.
He then encouraged Temple’s citizens to plant trees to create shade along Temple’s barren, dusty streets. Fast-growing hackberries were among the first.
By his action, he conceivably initiated the first urban forestry project in a Texas town. He later established with the state Arbor Day observance in 1889, thanks to his pecan inspiration.
This delighted town folks and foraging squirrels alike.
A pecan tree even has its own state historical marker. Two young Callahan County brothers, Omar and Joe Burkett, discovered a different kind of pecan tree in fall 1900. Their father grafted seedlings. Pretty soon, propagation paid off.
By the 1920s and 1930s the Burkett papershell pecan was the most popular variety because of its thin shell, unusual flavor and large size. The Burkett pecan was officially named by the Texas Nut Growers Association at a meeting in Waco. The Burketts’ tree received a historical marker in 1966.
By 1926, Bell was among the leading pecan-producing counties in the state. By 1945, the state was shaded by more than 3.2 million pecan trees yielding about 30 percent of the nation’s crop, more than any other state.
Less than 30 years later, in 1972, the state production was a huge 75 million pounds valued at $30.8 million. Texas ranked second in the nation in production in 1978, producing 22 million pounds valued at $20 million. Bell remained among the leading producers.
Pecan trees also figured prominently in the beginning of Bell County’s medical services.
When the Santa Fe Hospital opened for railway employees in 1891, officials were dismayed that the South 25th Street grounds had no shade trees.
Robert Frank Campbell (1859-1945), Santa Fe Railway conductor, carefully propagated and planted pecan trees on the hospital grounds to create shade. The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word who staffed the hospital fondly recalled picking and shelling pecans as treats.
Many of those trees are still standing and producing pecans.
Pecans also made their way into permanent memorials. Former Gov. James Stephen Hogg requested that a pecan tree mark his grave. In a nutshell, for this and so many other reasons, the pecan was declared the state tree in 1919. Legislators, undistracted by other pressing state business, named the pecan pie the state pie in 2013.
Among the key patriarchs of the pecan industry is Bell County native Louis David “L.D.” Romberg (1898-1989), the son of Holland-area farmers Julius D. (1851-1933) and Caroline Mackensen Romberg (1877-1950). L.D. Romberg grew up on his family farm near Holland.
After completing a doctorate from Texas A&M, Romberg began the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s pecan breeding program in Bastrop in 1921 and became director of the USDA’s Pecan Field Station in Brownwood in 1937.
For the next three decades, Romberg and his staff of scientists propagated tree sprigs in dirt-filled oil drums on the 160-acre station, mostly with pecan trees. He directed research programs in pecan cultivation, breeding, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, irrigation and spacing.
Among his greatest contributions was teaching consumers about pecans versatility and nutrition. In 1929, he began pushing for consolidation of marketing Texas-grown nuts to counter the U.S. annual importation of foreign-grown walnuts.
“Proper development of the pecan industry in Texas will place this state on the map, just as California and Florida are on the map as citrus states,” he said.
When he retired in 1968, Texas was a leader in pecan production and exportation.
Romberg then returned home to Bell County, where he and his family operated a commercial pecan orchard. He also continued to participate in pecan educational programs. His son, Eric Anderson Romberg (1934-2013), later managed the Holland orchard.
To the untrained eye, a pecan is just a nut. Many early varieties such as the Success, Desirable, Mahan and Schley varieties were favored by commercial growers. However, Romberg’s work changed the landscape.
During his career, Romberg and his team developed such well-known pecan varieties as Barton, Comanche, Wichita, Cheyenne, Pawnee, Apache, Sioux, Choctaw and Mohawk — each with unique flavors and oily textures.
Which brings up another little-known fact about pecans: Except for the Barton pecan, the USDA’s breeding program bear the names of Native American tribes.
Many nomadic native tribes traveling through the territory survived through seasons on what they hunted and gathered. They moved into pecan groves in October and live for about two months on mostly pecans.
Alas, Bell County’s predominance in pecan production has slipped, although it does remain a viable crop. Nationally, Texas ranks third behind Georgia and New Mexico.
This year’s outlook for pecans is iffy.
Monte Nesbitt, Texas A&M program specialist in pecan, fruit and citrus agriculture, said the state’s pecan crops are suffering from a dry, hot summer. Recent rains have helped, but the trees also need more sunlight for the nuts to mature, he said.
Time will tell whether how much the branches will yield.