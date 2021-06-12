You can’t hurry love — especially in the middle of a raging pandemic.
Just ask Alexz and Danny Martinez.
The Temple couple married May 15, about nine months after their planned wedding date.
“We had hoped to get married on the seventh anniversary of our first date,” Alexz said. “We were planning a super spread at Rustic Acres in Belton.”
“We had invited 300 people,” Danny explained. “I had bought a ring and everything was set.”
The couple — like many in America — hoped COVID-19 would disappear in the summer heat. Instead, it intensified.
“We waited as long as we could but we finally canceled in July,” Alexz said. “We had some older people coming to the wedding who would be at risk. It was heartbreaking to wait but it was the right thing to do. We were able to have the wedding we always wanted — just a little later.”
Fifteen months ago, business was booming at South Oak Photography.
“I was busy with weddings and engagement photos,” said Mary Carmichael, owner of the Temple studio. “I was booked up — I was even going to Cabo (Mexico) to shoot a big wedding. Then it hit.”
“It” was COVID-19, and life in Texas screeched to a halt in March 2020. The Cabo wedding — almost all weddings — was put on hold.
“COVID was tough,” she said. “I still had expenses but there was nothing coming in. My business account was bare.”
But South Oak, like most wedding-oriented businesses, has bounced back in a big way.
“When spring hit and the vaccine rolled out, everything changed,” she said. “A lot of people got engaged during the pandemic and called to inquire about my services for the future. Now they are calling back to book.”
Weddings did take place during the pandemic, just on a smaller scale. Some were small family events — others didn’t have guests at all.
“A lot of people who did get married are now planning big receptions,” Carmichael said. “And they want a photographer. Business has gone from nonexistent to super busy.”
The Martinez wedding was one of many she has photographed since the start of spring, and she traveled to Cabo to photograph the large wedding originally planned for 2020.
Photography isn’t the only wedding-related business to snap back from the pandemic blues. Sales of wedding cakes, dresses and flowers have bloomed.
Rick Thomssen of The Chapel at Caliber Oak said business exploded at his wedding venue near Salado once the vaccine was available and COVID-19 numbers began to dwindle.
“We’ve had a tremendous increase in wedding ceremonies this spring,” Thomssen said. “The interest is continuing — a lot of people postponed or altered their plans because of the pandemic and now they are getting married.”
The venue had months of “no business” during the 2020 lockdown, then couples began inquiring about smaller ceremonies, he said.
“We offer indoor and outdoor weddings, but the vast majority have been outdoors,” he said. “We have a beautiful outdoor setting, and we had several very small services during the pandemic.”
Tim Cartwright, a pastor at Temple Bible Church, said requests to use the church as a wedding venue have increased this spring.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in requests both for pastors to do weddings and for use of our church,” Cartwright said. “Things are opening back up.”
A growing demand for wedding cakes has prompted Lorra Gongora to add the multi-tiered creations to her menu at Easy as Pie Bakery.
“I really wasn’t making wedding cakes, but I’ve had a lot of requests this spring,” she said. “A lot of people are getting married, and they need cakes. I’ve made several in the past month.”
Easy as Pie cookies and pies are in high demand for wedding showers, parties and receptions, she said.
The boom is on in wedding dresses, too.
David’s Bridal, with 282 stores in the U.S. including four in Central Texas, has more than 300,000 dresses in stock because of the wedding drought of 2020, The Associated Press reported.
“This is an unprecedented wedding season,” said Maggie Lord, vice president of David’s.
“Couples are getting creative and having Thursday night or Friday afternoon ceremonies because the wedding industry as a whole is so busy,” Lord said.
Tuxedo rentals also are in high demand this spring, according to Danny Sanchez of Men’s Wearhouse in Temple.
“A lot of weddings obviously were postponed until this spring,” the store manager said. “With those weddings, and weddings already planned for 2021, we’re getting a double dose.”
Carol Hajda, owner of Woods Flowers in Temple, was in high gear late Friday.
“I have three big weddings to set up for this weekend, and a flower show on Sunday,” she said while putting the final touches on an arrangement. “It’s been like this every weekend this spring and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down.”
Anna Olson, an editorial director for Brides magazine, said many vendors in the wedding industry are small businesses.
“They’re trying to meet the demand of new clients and clients who have postponed,” she said. “In order to do so, in many cases, they’re having to charge more. They’re having to hire additional resources, bring staff members back.”
“Also the cost of goods is increasing,” Olson said. “There are only so many linens, only so many rentals and only so many flowers that were planted this past season.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.