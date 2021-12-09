Shanon Gish, a digital information specialist at Southwest Elementary in Belton, has hopes of expanding her campus’ bilingual book collection.
“As our bilingual readers grow in their native language, they are needing higher level books,” she said. “So these will be for my third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. They are hungry for books. They check them out, so they will be excited.”
On Wednesday, Gish’s project was funded by the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation — a nonprofit organization founded by Belton ISD alumni in 1992 to support its community through programs, teacher grants and student scholarships.
“This is one of our favorite days of the year,” Ellen Burnett, vice president of programs for BEEF, said in a news release. “We are so grateful for our teachers, and love getting to award these grants. The tireless efforts of our educators is what makes this district so amazing. The money awarded (on Wednesday) will have a lasting impact on our students, and give teachers the funds to purchase the supplies and tools that they might not be able to get otherwise. Most importantly, it will help bring innovative learning into our classrooms.”
This year’s grants — totaling $90,908 — also will fund an additional 18 projects in Belton ISD, including updated PE equipment, an esports team and Legos.
“Third grade teachers at Tarver Elementary were awarded money they will use to purchase Legos and STEM activities,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. “The teachers hope the new items will engage students in the pocket of time before school officially begins each day.”
Lindsey Sinclair, a teacher at Tarver Elementary, was pleased to see her team’s proposal funded.
“We can have them doing hands-on activities where they’re getting their brain thinking in the morning and with each other,” she said. “We’re really excited that we’re going to have the opportunity to share this between six classes.”
In September, BEEF raised more than $110,000 during its annual Boots & BBQ fundraiser to fund teacher grants and student scholarships. Residents can make a donation to BEEF online at bisdbeef.networkforgood.com.