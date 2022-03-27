The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a red flag warning for 21 counties, including Bell, Coryell, Falls, McLennan and Lampasas counties. The warning is set to expire at 8 p.m. Sunday.
The red flag warning means that “extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” the National Weather Service said. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”
The weather service urged Texans to avoid all outside burning and welding today.
“Do not toss lit cigarette butts out,” the warning said. “Report wildfires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.”
Southerly winds were at 10 to 20 mph today with some gusts up to 30 mph.
Rain is in the forecast for Tuesday night as a 100% chance of precipitation is expected.